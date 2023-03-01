Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed for Season 3 as Series Premiere Moves to Fox’s 2023-2024 Lineup

In an unprecedented move, Fox has renewed Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy “Krapopolis” for a third season ahead of its series premiere.

Additionally, the premiere of the show — which was most recently set for May — has now been pushed to the 2023-2024 season. The news was announced by Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at Fox Entertainment, at the London TV Screenings on Wednesday.

“The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans,” Thorn said. “The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity.”

The show earned an early Season 2 renewal in October 2022. It was originally set to debut in November 2022, but its premiere date was delayed that same month.

Created by Harmon and produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment, “Krapopolis” is set in “mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is,” according to its official logline.

The voice cast includes Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess; Hannah Waddingham as Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother and goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices; Matt Berry as Shlub, Tyrannis’ father who is a mantitaur (half centaur, half manticore); Pam Murphy as Stupendous, Tyrannis’ cyclops half-sister and Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ mermaid half-brother.

Deadline was the first to report the news.