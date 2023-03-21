Netflix Top 10: Korean Drama ‘The Glory’ Becomes Streamer’s Seventh Most Popular Non-English Series

×
Netflix Top 10: Korean Drama 'The Glory' Climbs to No. 7 on Most Popular List With 380.38 Million Hours Viewed
Netflix

Korean drama “The Glory” sits atop Netflix’s global top 10 list of titles for the second week with the release of part 2. During the March 13-19 viewing window, the show earned 123.59 million hours viewed. “The Glory” has also moved up the Most Popular List into the No. 7 spot with the release of Part 2, totaling 380.38 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of each episode’s premiere.

On the English TV side, “You” Season 4, Part 2 took the top spot with 64.06 million hours viewed — a quick drop in viewership figures following its March 9 release date. The latest installment originally cracked the chart at No. 1, totaling 75.8 million hours in its first four days of availability.

Also, Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” opened on the English TV List at No. 2 with 50.4 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries. Season 1 also reappeared on the chart as wiewers revisited, pushing the season to 24.07 million hours viewed.

