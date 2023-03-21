Netflix Top 10: Korean Drama ‘The Glory’ Becomes Streamer’s Seventh Most Popular Non-English Series

Korean drama “The Glory” sits atop Netflix’s global top 10 list of titles for the second week with the release of part 2. During the March 13-19 viewing window, the show earned 123.59 million hours viewed. “The Glory” has also moved up the Most Popular List into the No. 7 spot with the release of Part 2, totaling 380.38 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of each episode’s premiere.

On the English TV side, “You” Season 4, Part 2 took the top spot with 64.06 million hours viewed — a quick drop in viewership figures following its March 9 release date. The latest installment originally cracked the chart at No. 1, totaling 75.8 million hours in its first four days of availability.

Also, Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” opened on the English TV List at No. 2 with 50.4 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries. Season 1 also reappeared on the chart as wiewers revisited, pushing the season to 24.07 million hours viewed.

More to come…