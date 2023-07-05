Kim Kardashian Tearfully Addresses Kanye West’s Antisemitism: ‘I’m So Angry, But I’m Also So Sad’

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from “The Kardashians” episode “Deeper Than Dolce,” now streaming on Hulu.

On the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” filmed in the fall, Kim Kardashian cries as she speaks about her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks.

“It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” Kardashian says to the camera. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

She continues, “The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be apart of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

“It’s really fucking hard,” she adds. “And I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

In the episode, Kardashian is in conversation with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, distraught over how to navigate her emotions and the public backlash against her ex-husband’s hate speech, while continuing to support her children and their father. “I’m just not OK. I’m just having such a hard day today,” Kardashian says through tears to her sister. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together. I just can’t.”

“You don’t have to get it together. You don’t have to be strong all the time,” Khloé tells Kim. “You’re allowed to go through this and have your feelings. What you’ve been dealing with is not okay.”

“I feel so bad for him,” Kim responds. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how…I just feel so bad.”

Kim tells Khloé that she has not spoken to West during his antisemitic tirades because “he’ll probably go off on me,” but says she is struggling with how to handle herself.

“I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today,” Kim tells Khloé. “Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else…I never know what to do.”

Last year, West began spouting a number of antisemitic rants, tweeting disparaging and dangerous remarks about Jews and sampling music with lies about Jews. He was dropped from several major partnerships, including Adidas, Balenciaga, his agency CAA and MRC, which stopped distribution on a completed documentary about West.

In 2023, the FBI released an updated report of hate crimes in the U.S., finding that over 51% of religion-related incidents were against Jews, making Jews the most targeted religious group in America. Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years around the world and on U.S. soil with hate crimes against Jewish people happening in broad daylight in Los Angeles and New York. As West was repeatedly making antisemitic remarks, fears spurred that his dangerous rhetoric could have consequences. Amid his ongoing public commentary, a group of demonstrators raised their arms in a Nazi salute and held a banner over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Kardashian never directly mentioned West, but she condemned hate speech in the wake of his problematic commentary, writing on Twitter in October 2022: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

On Hulu’s new episode, Khloé tells Kim “it’s not your fault” that West was dropped by partnerships because she posted in support of Jewish people. “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time,” Khloé says. “Sometimes our silence speaks louder, and what you did was not wrong. What you did had nothing to do with what’s happening right now.”

“I’m so angry, but I’m also so sad,” Kim adds. “Your instinct wants to be like, ‘Wow, I can never talk to this person again,’ but then you think of your babies. I’m having a hard time figuring it out.”

Khloé consoles her sister, telling her that her tears and emotions are to be expected. “You’re such a good person and that’s why you feel like this and that’s why your heart is breaking for him,” Khloé says. “People have probably wanted to cancel him for a while and he’s always said, ‘I’m not cancellable.’ … And now, this is probably just the last thing.”

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2022. They share four young children together.

In the episode, Kardashian says that she is the parent who is with the children every day. “I am just in protection mode of my kids, and just try to hide everything,” she says.

“It’s just hard for me to figure out — if they don’t know anything, why wouldn’t dad come over for dinner? Why isn’t dad at my things? That kills me. It’s the one thing that gives me anxiety,” Kardashian explains. “Because then I’m embarrassed if people are going to say something at a game or a function. Is it safe? Is it dangerous? I just don’t know what to do. I’ve been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad.”

Khloé says she is “heartbroken” to see Kim in so much pain and facing so much pressure, and expresses her family’s support for the Jewish community.

“It’s such a helpless feeling because me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion. I feel terrible about everything,” Khloé says.

“None of us share these antisemitic views,” she adds. “We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following that Kanye has, and how his words can be used to rile people up.”