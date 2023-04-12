Kim Granito Named Head of Marketing at AMC Networks

Kim Granito, an executive who has been with AMC Networks for more than a decade, has been appointed head of marketing at the media company, replacing veteran Len Fogge, who intends to retire next month.

Granito, who has been executive vice president of integrated marketing at the company, has been at the helm of a range of interesting projects over the years, including an e-commerce venture built around its “Interview With The Vampire” series, as well as broader branded content initiatives that utilize intellectual property from various programs affiliated with AMC cable and streaming properties.

Granito will continue to oversee integrated marketing, creative, production and events, and the digital and franchise studio for the Content Room, AMCN’s branded entertainment division. Her expanded oversight will include marketing and brand strategy, including media and performance marketing, creative, digital and social for the company’s U.S. portfolio of entertainment brands.

Granito will report to AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan and will continue to be based in New York.

“Kim is a seasoned creative leader with a proven ability to drive ad sales partnerships, develop

innovative marketing opportunities and launch brands and campaigns that drive audience

engagement and grow revenue,” said Dolan, in a prepared statement. “As we continue to leverage the full value of AMC Networks’ award-winning brand portfolio, excellent content and expanding distribution

footprint, we look forward to Kim bringing her creative and operational expertise to elevating

our brands and forging stronger connections with audiences.”

Granito previously spent seven years at the company’s IFC network, where she built integrated

marketing, digital media and consumer social groups when the network went ad supported,

and worked across consumer and integrated marketing to create campaigns for hit series

including IFC’s “Portlandia” and “Documentary Now!.” Earlier in her career, Granito held several consumer marketing, promotions and strategic marketing roles at Viacom and NBCUniversal, including at Syfy.

Fogge, who joined AMC Networks in 2022, previously held senior marketing roles at NBCUniversal and Showtime.



