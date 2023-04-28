Kevin Hart’s MotorTrend Series ‘Muscle Car Crew’ Moves to Roku for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Hart and MotorTrend have moved the second season of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” to The Roku Channel.

The unscripted series first debuted in 2021 on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV. “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” follows Hart and his friends, the “Plastic Cup Boyz,” as they dive into America’s evolving car culture. Throughout the first season, the group of friends began as just mere car enthusiasts and slowly turned into a legitimate car club.

In Season 2, Hart and his crew open their own car restoration garage in Atlanta. The new car aficionados begin to learn even more about car culture as they work together to open and operate their own brick and mortar location.

“We’re proud to call this series a Roku and MotorTrend Original, look forward to utilizing the power of the Roku platform to broaden its reach potential and share it with the millions of viewers reached by The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Roku Media head of originals, in a statement.

Alex Wellen, MotorTrend Group CEO and president, added, “This is a groundbreaking partnership for us, where we can combine the creativity of the Hartbeat team and the worldwide reach of the Roku platform, with MotorTrend’s 75 years of automotive expertise to introduce an entirely new audience to ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.’”

As part of the deal, Roku has also aquired AVOD and FAST rights to season 1 of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.” This extends Roku’s relationship with Roku, which also includes the original series “Die Hart,” which was recently renewed for a third season.

Hart, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein and Kevin Healey executive produce for Hartbeat. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley and Isabel San Vargas executive produce for Propagate. The Plastic Cup Boyz, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford and Brenden Carter also serve as executive producers.

“We’re proud to build upon the success of our partnership with MotorTrend and Propagate for season one of ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’ and continue expanding Hartbeat’s fruitful relationship with Roku,” Hartbeat CCO Bryan Smiley said. “Bringing this second season to The Roku Channel will allow more car enthusiasts and fans alike to enjoy the series.”