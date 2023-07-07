Kevin Hart Is Reviving BET’s ‘Comic View’ Stand-Up Comedy Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Hart is bringing back BET’s “Comic View” stand-up comedy franchise after a nine-year hiatus as part of a four-day weekend event in Las Vegas celebrating his 44th birthday.

The actor, comedian, producer and entrepreneur’s Hartbeat is teaming with Paramount Global’s BET to relaunch “Comic View” for Hartbeat Weekend, taking place in Las Vegas from July 6-9 and timed for Hart’s birthday (July 6).

Hosted by Mike Epps, the all-new episodes of “Comic View” will be recorded on location in front of a live audience throughout the four-day event with performances by Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly and rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris (in what will mark his televised stand-up comedy debut).

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture,” Hart said in a statement. “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

Epps and Hart serve as executive producers for the new “Comic View,” along with Tiffany Williams and Angela Aguilera from BET. Full episodes are to release at a later date on BET. The full “Comic View” episodes will air on BET, with the dates yet to be announced.

BET’s “Comic View” stand-up series originally ran on the cable network from 1992 to 2008, then returned with new episodes from 2012-14.

The “Comic View” showcase joins the lineup of Hartbeat Weekend taking place at Resorts World Las Vegas, featuring live musical performances, parties and more with big names in music and comedy including Hart himself, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ludacris, PartyNextDoor and Kaskade. Fans in attendance will be able to sit in on live podcast recordings from the full lineup of Hartbeat’s SiriusXM channel Laugh Out Loud Radio, including “Straight From the Hart,” “Love Thang With Punkie Johnson,” “Quake’s House,” and the live debut of “One Song with Diallo and Luxxury” with Diallo Riddle and Blake “Luxxury” Robin.

“Developing opportunities to spotlight emerging voices in comedy and connect audiences through laughter and joy has long been part of Hartbeat’s mission, making us uniquely positioned to curate and produce this series alongside BET and usher in an exciting new era for this beloved comedic institution,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s president and chief distribution officer. “We are also thrilled to have Kevin Hart and Mike Epps on board as executive producers to spearhead a new era for this iconic franchise.”