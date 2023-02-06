Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? His Rigid Filming Schedule Causing Debate Over His Future

Kevin Costner’s time with the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone” could be coming to an end.

According to sources, Costner could potentially exit the series on which he has played John Dutton since it launched in 2018. The issue seems to be Costner’s shooting schedule, with Costner being available for fewer days as the show has progressed. Sources also say that discussions are underway for a new expansion of the “Yellowstone” franchise that would feature several characters from the mothership show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reps for Costner and McConaughey did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“Yellowstone” is currently in the midst of its fifth season. The series began airing the first half of the season, which consisted of eight episodes, back in November. A second half of another eight episodes is due to launch later this year. There has been no news of a sixth season of the show at the time of this publishing.

“Yellowstone” has proven to be one of the most popular shows on television during its run, with the show drawing massive ratings for Paramount Network each season. It led to Paramount signing a sizable overall deal with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who has since expanded the franchise with the prequels “1883” and “1923,” the latter of which is currently airing its first season on Paramount+ with a second season already ordered. Sheridan has also been at work on a new spinoff centered on the historic 6666 ranch in Texas.

One potential benefit of “Yellowstone” ending in its current form is that it would allow Paramount the chance to stream a new show with most of the original show’s cast, as “Yellowstone” currently streams on the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

Sheridan has a number of other shows that all live on Paramount+. Those include the aforementioned “Yellowstone” prequels as well as the shows “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner and “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone. He also has the upcoming shows “Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo, “Lioness” starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, and “Land Man” starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Deadline first reported the Costner news.