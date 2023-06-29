Kevin Bacon to Play Undead Bounty Hunter in Prime Video Series ‘The Bondsman’ From Blumhouse TV

Kevin Bacon is attached to star in a new Blumhouse Television series that has been ordered straight-to-series at Amazon’s Prime Video, Variety has learned.

The action series is titled “The Bondsman.” The official logline states that it centers on Hub Halloran (Bacon), “a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

Amazon has ordered eight half-hour episodes. Production on the series will not begin until all guild negotiations have been resolved.

The show stems from an original idea and script by Grainger David, who will also executive produce. Erik Oleson will serve as showrunner and executive producer via CrimeThink. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse TV also executive produce, as does Paul Shapiro from CrimeThink. Bacon will executive produce in addition to starring. Oleson and CrimeThink are currently under an overall deal at Amazon Studios.

This will now be the second Prime Video series in which Bacon has starred. He previously played the title role in the comedy series “I Love Dick,” which aired for one season and earned Bacon a Golden Globe nomination. Bacon’s other television roles include the Showtime series “City on a Hill” and “The Following” at Fox. Bacon is best known for his film roles, such as his iconic performance in the film “Footloose,” as well as “Hollow Man,” “Mystic River,” “Apollo 13,” “Tremors,” “A Few Good Men” and many more. He has also previously worked with Blumhouse on the films “They/Them” and “You Should Have Left.”

He is repped by MGMT, Viewpoint, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

David is best known for his short film “The Chair,” which screened in competition for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize at SXSW. It also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival and Telluride.

He is repped by Grandview and Cohen Gardner.

Oleson most recently worked as showrunner and executive producer on the second and final season of the Prime Video series “Carnival Row” and was also the head writer and executive producer on the streamer’s series “The Man in the High Castle.” His other credits include working as showrunner on “Daredevil” Season 3 at Netflix.

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

News of the series order comes just days ahead of the debut of the horror dramedy “The Horror of Dolores Roach” on Prime Video, which is also produced by Blumhouse TV. That show, which stars Justina Machado, will debut on July 7. Blumhouse TV is also behind the upcoming Prime Video series “The Sticky,” based on the true story of “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.”