Keshet Studios Hires Rebecca Mayer, Benjamin Long as EVP and VP of Unscripted

Keshet Studios has appointed Rebecca Mayer and Benjamin Long to head the company’s unscripted division as it continues to expand its US footprint. Mayer will serve as executive vice president with Long reporting to her as vice president.

In their new roles, the duo’s focus will be examining Keshet International’s catalog of international IP to build a non-scripted slate of entertainment formats specifically for the US broadcast, cable and streaming markets, alongside developing original IP with the potential to be distributed internationally by KI. Mayer will report to Peter Traugott, president of Keshet Studios, and will be based in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Rebecca and Benjamin into the Keshet Studios’ fold. As individuals, their extensive development and production experience is impressive, but together as a team, their combined creativity and passion make them a dream hire as we look to expand our remit into unscripted,” says Traugott.

Keren Shahar, CEO of Keshet International, adds, “Rebecca and Benjamin’s arrival signifies the beginning of a new journey for Keshet Studios, and something of a return to form for Keshet International. We launched as a formats business a decade ago and I am personally very excited to be announcing KI’s expansion into unscripted in the US.”

Mayer comments, “Ben and I are a strong team with years of experience working together and are both thrilled to join Keshet Studios, Keren, Peter, and everyone at Keshet International to take things to the next level. We look forward to diving into Keshet’s deep catalog of IP while also generating a diverse slate of original IP, allowing us to capitalize on our extensive relationships, adapt proven formats for the US market, and bring fresh ideas to life through strategic partnerships with brands, producers, and talent. With Keshet International’s global infrastructure and our affinity for scalable production models, we are excited to develop and produce content that prioritizes collaboration, story, creativity, and vision.”

Both additions join Keshet from from Banijay Studios North America. Mayer previously served as EVP of Programming and Development, overseeing current programming (“Temptation Island,” “Wife Swap”) while developing original IP and adapting existing formats, alongside Long, who previously held the Director of Development title. Prior to joining Banijay, Mayer began her career in casting before making the transition as a development consultant and producer at Universal Television Alternative Studio, where she worked on formats including NBC’s comedy competition series Bring the Funny, musical competition series Songland, and sports competition series The Titan Games. She is repped by WME.

Long and Mayer’s list of achievements includes developing and producing “Don’t,” working on “Minute to Win It” and “Hellevator,” as well as producing 150 episodes of the syndicated game show “Celebrity Name Game.”