Ken Jeong to Star on Fox Comedy Based on Dan Harris’ ‘10% Happier’ Podcast From ‘Acapulco’ Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Masked Singer” staple Ken Jeong is set to lead a new Fox single-cam sitcom based on Dan Harris’ popular book and podcast “10% Happier,” Variety has learned.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment, the comedy, which has a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster, the centers on a family man and mid-level juice company executive who finds himself in a major life rut. After a panic attack at work, he has an epiphany where he realizes he needs to change everything about the way he lives in order to become…”10% Happier.”

Apple’s “Acapulco” and Fox’s “The Cool Kids” writers and producers Michael Lisbe and Nate Reger are penning the script and executive producing alongside Jeong, author Harris, Brett Carducci and The Tannenbaum Company’s Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang.

Fox most recently ordered the medical drama “Doc,” based on an Italian format. The broadcaster also has the animated comedies “Krapopolis” (already renewed through Season 3) and “Grimsburg” on deck for the 2023-2024 season. Fox previously gave a series order to an animated comedy from Adam and Craig Malamut, though that does not currently have a premiere date.

If “10% Happier” is ordered to series, it would mark Jeong’s first scripted role at Fox amid a longtime partnership in the unscripted space. The “Community” and “The Hangover” alum has served as a panelist of Fox’s smash hit “The Masked Singer” since its first season, acted as a judge on spinoff “The Masked Dancer,” and now hosts and executive produces singing competition “I Can See Your Voice.”

Jeong got his start in the medical field before moving into acting, and then combined the two professions with his short lived ABC comedy “Dr. Ken.” Next up, he’ll be seen in the second season of Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” and the “Community” reunion movie set at Peacock.

