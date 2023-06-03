Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto and NLE Choppa to Guest Star in Final Season of ‘grown-ish’

In its upcoming sixth and final season, “grown-ish” has added musical talents Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, and NLE Choppa as guest stars. The news was announced on Saturday at ATX TV Festival in Austin, TX.

Kelly Rowland will portray Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U. Latto will portray Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client. Omarion will portray himself. NLE Choppa will portray himself. They join previously announced guest stars Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani and Yara Shahidi star in the comedy, which will air its 100th episode with its last season.

Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Craig Doyle serves as showrunner for the sixth season. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Kelly Rowland is repped by UTA, Scooter Braun Projects, and Schure Media Group. Omarion is repped by Michelle Le Fleur. Latto is repped by UTA. NLE Choppa is repped by UTA, Tricky Bizness Management and NLE Choppa Entertainment and No Love Entertainment/Warner Records.

The final season will premiere on June 28 at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streams the next day on Hulu. The season will air in two parts, with the first half premiering this summer and part two in 2024.