ESPN Andscape’s Kelley L. Carter Elevated to Entertainment Correspondent Across All ABC News Properties (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter has signed a multi-year deal with ABC, elevating the ESPN Andscape senior entertainment reporter to a new role as entertainment reporter for all shows under the ABC and ABC News umbrella, including “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” and “ABC News Live.”

In addition to her new duties, Carter will continue her work at ESPN Andscape — a media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity — where she currently hosts the celebrity interview series “Another Act.” Recent guests include Queen Latifah, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, Zoe Saldaña and Keke Palmer. She also interviewed the creators and the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” in the special program “Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter,” which coincided with the premiere of Hamilton on Disney+.

“I’m really excited to continue with Andscape,” Carter tells Variety. “It feels like we are still just in the beginning of this beautiful partnership — because we are! I’m also thrilled to formalize my relationship with ABC News as an entertainment contributor. I truly work with some amazing colleagues and am blessed to have continuous opportunities within the ABC news family where I learn and grow.”

Carter is a regular on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “GMA3” and will contribute to “GMA’s” five-hour, live Academy Awards pre-show on March 12.

In addition to her work as a journalist, Carter is currently developing the half-hour comedy series “New Money” with Gabrielle Union and Jemele Hill for Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. She also recently served as executive producer for “Three Ways,” which is now streaming on Hulu.

In 2008, Carter won a news and documentary Emmy award for an episode of the docuseries “Impact” that focused on the 40th anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s song “Respect.” Before joining ESPN, the Detroit native and Michigan State University graduate worked for Buzzfeed, Ebony, USA Today, the Detroit Free Press and the Chicago Tribune. In 2019, Carter received the NABJ President’s Award for her contributions to the organization and the craft of journalism.

Carter is represented by Doug Johnson and Courtny Catzel at CAA, along with attorney Marcie Cleary at Frankfurt Kurnit.