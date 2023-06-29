Kayla Tausche Exits CNBC

Kayle Tausche, who has enjoyed a prominent role at CNBC over the past decade, is leaving the NBCUniversal-backed business-news outlet.

“After nearly 13 years at CNBC, it’s time for a new adventure. As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all,” the journalist posted on Twitter Thursday. She added: “As for what’s next, I’ll have more to say on that soon. For now, I’m going to take some downtime — with no deadlines looming — for the first time in too long.”

“We thank Kayla for her many contributions during her time at CNBC,” the network said in a statement. “We wish her the best.”

While Tausche joined CNBC in 2011 as a general-assignment reporter, she started to gain traction at the network as a host of “Squawk Alley,” a mid-morning program focused on technology. In 2017, she was assigned to CNBC’s Washington bureau, and was named the outlet’s senior White House correspondent in 2021.

Over the years, she has covered such stories as Facebook’s initial public offering and the Murdoch phone-hacking scandal in the U.K. She is a regular presence on the CNBC schedule, delivering news and analysis from the nation’s capital on most days the stock market is open.

CNBC employs other Washington-based staffers, including Eamon Javers.