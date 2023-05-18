Katie Holmes on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot: ‘There’s Been Many Discussions,’ but ‘Today’s World Might Tarnish It’

Katie Holmes confirmed during an interview as part of the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes that multiple discussions have taken place about rebooting “Dawson’s Creek,” the teen drama series that ran for six seasons on The WB and made stars out of Holmes and her co-stars James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and more.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes said. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

“We’ve often talked about it,” Holmes added. “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.'”

Speaking to Variety’s Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, Holmes discussed her career as an actor, writer, director and newly-crowned mentor to young female filmmakers thanks to her partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla. As a filmmaker, Holmes just released “Rare Items” in U.S. theaters last month. Her directorial efforts also include “Alone Together” (2022) and “All We Had” (2016).

During the wide-ranging conversation, Holmes spoke about her passion for filmmaking and how her acting background is an asset to her role as a leader on set when she’s in the director’s chair. She also spoke about progress for women in entertainment, noting that when she began acting in the 90’s, she can’t recall working with female executives or directors, besides perhaps a couple women who helmed a small handful of episodes on “Dawson’s Creek.” Holmes noted Hollywood’s positive evolution that has embraced many more women behind the camera and in the executive ranks.

“Being on set for so long, it’s a second home,” Holmes said about making the jump from actor to director. “I feel comfortable there. Knowing that when you go in, you know this department and the dynamics. Working with actors while being an actor, I think I know what they’re feeling and I hope that they feel more comfortable because I know I’m them. I’m one of you. We’re all together. There’s a comfort zone there.”

Holmes has acted in all three of her directorial efforts. During the talk, she teased to Variety that she is already at work on a fourth film she will direct, and revealed that she will not act in the project.

“I’m going to direct a film that I’m just going to direct. And that will be really fun, and I think probably will feel, in some ways, easier,” Holmes said. When asked if she could share more details about the film, she said, “Not yet. We’re still figuring it out — and everything is a little bit on pause because of the strike.”

All three films that Holmes directed — “Rare Items,” “Alone Together” and “All We Had” — were independent film productions. Holmes has mostly stayed away from major Hollywood productions since 2005’s “Batman Begins,” but said she’d return to that space if given the right role.

“I mean, sure. Yeah,” Holmes said when asked about acting in another studio movie, adding that “Batman Begins” was “a wonderful experience. I loved working with Chris Nolan. That was such a huge learning experience, just the scope of it and the sets. The cinematography, everything was just amazing.”

Watch Homes’ full Kering Women in Motion in the video below.