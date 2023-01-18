Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director

The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director.

Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022.

Plimpton is a three-time Emmy nominee, winning the award for best guest actress in a drama for “The Good Wife” in 2012. She was also nominated in the same category for “Law & Order: SVU” and for best actress in a comedy for “Raising Hope,” the latter of which she starred in for four seasons. Her recent TV credits include “Sprung,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “Brockmire,” and “Younger.” In film, she is known for her roles in “The Goonies,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “Parenthood,” and “Small Town Murder Songs.”

She is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the UK and Innovative Artists in the US.

Hobbs is a two-time Emmy nominee for her work directing the hit Netflix series “The Crown,” winning the award for best directing for a drama series in 2021. She has directed seven episodes of that show in total, including the Season 4 finale and the Season 5 premiere. Her other directing credits include “Broadchurch,” “The Slap,” “The Split,” and “Apple Tree Yard.”

She is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and CAA.

Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Palace.” Stephen Frears will direct and executive produce, with Winslet executive producing in addition to starring. Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce, with Hobbs now co-executive producing. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe also write for the series.