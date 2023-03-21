Kamie Crawford Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Kamie Crawford has signed with CAA for representation. She continues to be represented by Range Media Partners and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, and Thompson.

Perhaps most known for her role as a host on MTV’s “Catfish: The TV Show” (which she’s hosted since 2018), Crawford recently inked an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios in January and has since been named as the host of Paramount+’s “Are You The One?” and MTV’s “Ex on the Beach.” The former series, which ran for 8 seasons on MTV before jumping to the streamer, returned after three years off the air in January. She also hosted HBO Max’s “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” reunion special.

In addition to her onscreen work, Crawford also hosts her own podcast “Relationsh*t” on DearMedia, where she and her celebrity guests talk all-things-relationships and offer listeners advice using her relationship expertise. The podcast currently has more than 2.5 million downloads, and is available on all platforms.

Last year, Crawford made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a rookie, and she has partnered with major fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Starbucks, Hulu, Swarovski, Lancome, Dove, Crest, Target, and American Express, among others.

“As a huge fan of reality TV centered around dating and working in the relationship advice space, it’s an absolute dream to now be hosting three shows based on finding love and making lifelong connections,” said Crawford. “It’s an honor to continue working and growing with my MTV and Paramount+ family and I can’t wait to show the world a fresh, global version of two of my personal favorite shows!”