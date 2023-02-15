Kaitlin Olson to Star in Drew Goddard’s Detective Drama Pilot at ABC

Kaitlin Olson is set to lead the drama pilot at ABC based on the French detective series “HPI,” Variety has learned.

In addition, Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”) has signed on to serve as showrunner while Alethea Jones (“Dollface,” “Shining Vale”) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

The project was first ordered to pilot at ABC in September. Per the official logline, “Single mom Morgan (Olson) with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

Morgan is further described as “Assertive, fearless, and possessed with a serious anti-authority streak, Morgan is able to spot details that others ignore as the white noise of life.”

Olson is best known for her work on the hit FX comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which recently passed the record for being the longest-running sitcom of all time. Season 16 of the show is currently in production. Outside of that, Olson is known for appearing in the critically acclaimed HBO Max series “Hacks,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 2022, and for starring in the Fox comedy series “The Mick.”

Olson is repped by UTA and Narrative. Thomas is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Jones is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Lichter Grossman.

Drew Goddard is adapting “HPI” for American television and will executive produce via Goddard Textiles, with Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles also executive producing. Thomas executive produces via Spondoolie Productions along with Dan Etheridge. Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan company, will also executive produce. Olson will produce in addition to starring. ABC Signature is the studio. Goddard is currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature.