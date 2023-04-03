‘Justified: City Primeval’ Premiere, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ 25th Anniversary Panel Slated for ATX TV Festival

ATX TV festival has announced that the festival will open with the world premiere of FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” and include a “Dawson’s Creek” 25th-anniversary screening and conversation. The festival’s 12th edition will also host conversations with the cast and crews of “Outlander,” “The Good Doctor,” “Primo,” “Jury Duty,” “Everyone Is Doing Great” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The ATX TV festival is slated to run from June 1-4.

“Justified: City Primeval” will pick up after 15 years since Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) left Kentucky, and extends the “Justified” universe. Based on Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” the upcoming series premieres this summer on FX. Showrunners and executive producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner will join the cast and crew at the June 1 screening and conversation.

Opening day of the festival will also feature a conversation with the cast & creatives of “Outlander,” with a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season. Panelists will be announced soon.

The festival’s “Dawson’s Creek” 25th Anniversary screening and conversation will give fans the opportunity to rewatch the pilot episode in a communal setting. The screening will be followed by a look back with the creatives behind the series. The conversation will include writers and producers Liz Tigelaar (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Rina Mimoun (“Mistresses”), Gina Fattore (“Parenthood”), Anna Fricke (“Being Human”), Maggie Friedman (“Firefly Lane”) and moderator Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”). More panelists will be announced at a later date.

The women behind “The Good Doctor,” will join a panel to discuss the series’ most impactful moments and what fans can expect in the coming season. Those on the panel include, executive producer Erin Gunn, co-showrunner Liz Friedman and cast members Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann and Bria Samoné Henderson.

“The Righteous Gemstones” cast members John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman will join creator, writer, executive producer and actor Danny McBride for the Season 3 premiere of the HBO comedy series. More panelists will be announced at a later date.

Amazon Freevee will host two separate panels and screenings for its upcoming original series, “Primo” and “Jury Duty.” The “Primo” panel will include executive producer Shea Serrano and stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (“The Good Fight”) and Christina Vidal (“The Terminal List”). The series is also produced by Michael Schur (“The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation”) and is set to premiere May 19. The “Jury Duty” panel will host executive producers Nicholas Hatton, David Bernad, showrunner Cody Heller and casting director Susie Farris. The mockumentary series is set to premiere April 7.

“Everyone Is Doing Great” will premiere its second season at the festival, followed by a conversation with the creatives and cast, including James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”), Stephen Colletti (“One Tree Hill”), Alexandra Park (“The Royals”) and Cariba Heine (“H20: Just Add Water”).

Universal Studio Group will return with the “Funny AF” panel, which will include the stars and creatives behind the studio’s biggest comedies, including showrunner Shea Serrano (“Primo”), actor Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”), actor Jerrie Johnson (“Harlem”) and showrunner Sam Means (“Mulligan”).

In addition to the panels, the festival will also host one-on-one conversations between married actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, as the two discuss their relationship and their separate prolific TV careers.

ATX TV will also host a showcase from iHeartPodcast, which will include events with the podcast hosts of “Hey Dude… The ‘90s Called,” “Almost Famous,” “9021OMG” and “Two Ts In A Pod.”

For additional details and badges for the festival, please visit atxfestival.com.