‘Jurassic Park’ Animated Lego Special Coming to Peacock

Peacock has announced an upcoming animated Lego special that will adapt the classic story of Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.”

The 22-minute special, titled “Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling,” will stream exclusively on the platform this fall. The poster features the iconic dino park logo assembled out of Legos.

From Universal Pictures, Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and the Lego Group, the special is part of a year-long 30th anniversary celebration of the original “Jurassic Park” movie and is linked to Lego’s “Jurassic Park” 30th anniversary merchandise.

Based on the 1990 Michael Crichton novel of the same name, “Jurassic Park” tells the story of a scientist who develops technology to bring long-extinct dinosaurs back to life. The dinos are intended to be kept safe in a theme park for the public’s enjoyment, but, of course, all does not go as planned.

On Peacock’s promotional art for the special, a bespectacled Lego man resembling none other than Jeff Goldblum peers over a pile of Legos. The tagline, “That is one big pile of bricks,” calls back to Goldblum’s line in “Jurassic Park” as he looks at dinosaur dung: “That is one big pile of shit.” Goldbum played Ian Malcolm in the original “Jurassic Park” and its 1997 sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” He reprised the role in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Crichton’s story spawned an ongoing franchise, with the original series consisting of three films and the Chris Pratt-led “Jurassic World” spinoff films keeping the legacy alive, alongside the Netflix animated children’s series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”