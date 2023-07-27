Julianna Baggott Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Bestselling author Julianna Baggott has signed with WME for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Baggott is the author of more than two dozen books to date, both under her own name as well as various pen names like Bridget Asher. She is also the head of the production company Mildred’s Moving Picture Show, with Finneas Scott serving as head of development. Scott is also a writer and assistant producer. The company has a wide-ranging slate of projects in the works across various companies and streamers at present, including Disney+, Netflix, Paramount, and Amblin.

The short story “Backwards,” which was written by Baggott in collaboration with Scott, was sold in a six-way bidding war to Netflix with Shawn Levy attached to direct. Elsewhere, her story “Welcome to Oxhead” is in development at Paramount TV with Jessica Biel attached to produce. Her horror story “Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit” is also in development at Paramount with producers James Wan (Atomic Monster) and Will Rowbotham and Luke Maxwell (3Arts). Melanie Toast is attached to adapt. Baggott’s novel “Which Brings Me To You” (co-written with Steve Almond) has been adapted into a soon-to-be-released film starring Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff and directed by Peter Hutchings.

Baggott’s work has twice been named a Notable Book of the Year by the New York Times — “Pure” and “Harriet Wolf’s Seventh Book of Wonders.” Her essays, stories, and poems have been published in The New York Times Book Review, O: The Oprah Magazine, Best American Poetry, The Washington Post, Tor.com, and NPR.