‘Judy Justice’ Renewed for Two More Seasons as Amazon Freevee Greenlights ‘Justice on Trial’ Docudrama Spinoff

Amazon Freevee has ordered a two-season renewal of the Daytime Emmy-winning original series “Judy Justice,” the streaming service announced Monday. Freevee, too, has greenlit “Justice on Trial,” a new “Justice” spinoff created by and featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin.

After debuting on Freevee in November 2021, “Judy Justice” has become the No. 1 original program with over 150 million hours watched. The series, too, won the Daytime Emmy in the “Legal/Courtroom program” following its first season. Episodes from Season 2 of “Judy Justice” are streaming now and will release each weekday through June 9.

“How shall I describe my feelings about the renewal of ‘Judy Justice’ on Amazon Freevee? Gratifying, certainly. Grateful, of course,” said Judge Sheindlin. “In exploring the continued success of the program, I do believe that people long to see old-fashion justice administered with an even hand. A little humor doesn’t hurt. I intend to deliver both for as long as I’m able.”

The latest “Justice” franchise extension comes with the announcement of “Justice on Trial,” the service’s new legal docudrama. The series will analyze the American justice system using testimony and reenactments based on real-life court transcripts. “Justice on Trial” will examine controversial topics often subject to Supreme Court rulings through courtroom debate, civil discourse and legal analysis.

“’Justice on Trial’ explores, through reenactment, some of the most famous and infamous cases in this country and their impact on every American,” said Judge Sheindlin. “There has never been a program like it. It is smart and compelling TV.”

“Judy Justice” is a program presided over by Judge Sheindlin. Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer, Whitney Kumar, a court reporter/stenographer and Sarah Rose; a newly minted lawyer serving as the law clerk all join Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom.

The series is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.