Jo Koy Lands Two More Stand-Up Specials at Netflix; the Next One Will Tape This November in Brooklyn (EXCLUSIVE)

Jo Koy is extending his relationship with Netflix, signing a deal to bring his next two stand-up comedy specials to the streamer. The specials will mark Koy’s fifth and sixth with Netflix; first up, the next one will tape at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on November 10 and 11, with an expected 2024 premiere. Art & Industry is producing that special.

Koy is currently on his “Jo Koy World Tour,” performing three sold-out shows this weekend (with a fourth just added) on Guam. His most recent Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum,” premiered in September 2022. His June 2020 Netflix special “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” was shot in Manila and featured local culture, as well as Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

The Pinoy comedian’s other hour-long standup specials for Netflix include 2017’s “Live from Seattle” and 2019’s “Comin’ In Hot.” Last year, Koy starred in Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday,” based on his stand-up comedy. He’ll next be heard in Netflix’s animated fantasy action comedy “The Monkey King,” which bows August 18 globally on the service. Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu and BD Wong also star.

Koy has sold out venues across the globe including the Mall of Asia Arena in Metro Manila, the Forum in Los Angeles, the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and Madison Square Garden in New York. In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Arena, leading the Honolulu mayor’s office to proclaim “Jo Koy Day.”

In 2021, Koy released his autobiography, “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo,” through Harper Collins. His other accolades include the “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” award at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2018.

Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.