Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Yumna Marwan Join Elisabeth Moss in FX Limited Series ‘The Veil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, and Yumna Marwan have been cast in the upcoming FX limited series “The Veil,” Varety has learned exclusively.

The series, which will air exclusively on Hulu, was originally picked up to series in August 2022 with Elisabeth Moss in the lead role.

Per the official logline, the series “explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Asia to Europe. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it.”

Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but Charles will star as Max, Benssalah as Malik, and Marwan as Adilah.

Charles most recently starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “We Own This City” from David Simon and George Pelecanos. His other recent credits include “Away” at Netflix and “In Treatment” at HBO. He is perhaps best known for his roles in “The Good Wife,” for which he earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination, and the Aaron Sorkin series “Sports Night.” In film, Charles has starred in features like “Dead Poets Society,” “Hairspray,” and “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.”

He is repped by UTA.

Benssalah is known for his roles in features like the James Bond film “No Time to Die” as well as the recently released “The Accidental Getaway Driver.” His other credits include “Athena,” “All Your Faces,” and the series “Savages.”

He is repped by AS Talents and UTA.

Marwan has previously starred in projects like the TV series “Little Birds” as well as films like “The Translator,” “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” and “The River.”

She is repped by B-Side Management.

Knight is writing and executive producing “The Veil,” with Moss executive producing under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions will also executive produce along with Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor. FX Productions will produce.