Johnny Knoxville Says Hulu Axing ‘Reboot’ Is ‘Pretty Unbelievable,’ Hopes Show Finds New Home That ‘Knows How to Properly Support’ It

Johnny Knoxville took to social media to mourn the cancellation of “Reboot,” which Hulu announced it would not pick up for a second season on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award, Hulu has failed to pick up ‘Reboot’ even for a second season,” the “Jackass” star wrote on Instagram. “Pretty unbelievable.”

Knoxville, who played raunchy comedian and recovering alcoholic Clay Barber on the Steven Levitan-created series, continued, “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank Steve Levitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of this show. It’s not over yet though, as we tend to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow.”

Also starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom and Calum Worthy, “Reboot” followed the dysfunctional cast of a 20-year-old sitcom, who is reunited when, yes, Hulu decides to reboot it. The series marked Levitan’s first project since the ending of “Modern Family” in 2020.

Speaking to Variety in October about “Reboot’s” portrayal of Hollywood, Knoxville said, “There are some execs with good notes. They’re more rare than a lot of these execs who are in these positions for a year or two and then get switched around. But ‘Reboot’ really nailed the personalities of the characters and actors.”