Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role

Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students.

Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that drew attention across the globe.

Late last year, Depp and Heard settled. Depp had been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were reduced to $350,000. Heard was awarded $2 million in a counterclaim. Press reports suggested the two sides agreed that Heard would pay $1 million to Depp, who expected to donate the money to charity.