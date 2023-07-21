‘John Wick’ Prequel Show ‘The Continental’ Sets Release Date on Peacock

Peacock announced the premiere date for “The Continental,” a prequel to the blockbuster “John Wick” franchise, at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

The series explores the origin behind the “John Wick” universe’s assassin hotel through the eyes of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as “he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” the logline explains.

The three-part event will debut on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Part 2 airing Sept. 29 and Part 3 on Oct. 6.

“John Wick” fans assembled in Ballroom 20 at Comic-Con to enjoy an exclusive first look at “The Continental.” The clip, which played only in the room, featured Mel Gibson’s Cormac and Woodell as a young Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films).

Members of the series’ cast — which also includes Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene — had been set to attend. But, in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and like many panels at Comic-Con, Peacock pivoted to spotlight the creatives behind the “John Wick” franchise’s latest installment.

On the panel were executive producer/director Albert Hughes (who helmed episodes 1 and 3), executive producer Marshall Persinger and the creative team, including action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton and editor Ron Rosen.

The spinoff series builds on the lore of the Keanu Reeves-led film franchise, which hit a high point with “John Wick: Chapter 4” earning more than $426 million at the worldwide box office.

The Lionsgate Television project first gained buzz back in 2017 and was originally planned to air on Starz.

More to come…