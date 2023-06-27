John Leguizamo’s ‘Leguizamo Does America’ Renewed for Season 2 at MSNBC

“Leguizamo Does America” has been renewed for a second season at MSNBC.

The docuseries follows John Leguizamo in a travelogue format as he explores and highlights different Latino communities across America. Season 1 saw him visit New York City, Miami, Washington D.C., Chicago, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, joined by guests including George Lopez and Robert Rodriguez. Locations for Season 2 have yet to be announced.

Season 1 premiered on April 16 at 10 p.m., and went onto achieve a higher number of viewers in the adults age 25-54 demographic than any other MSNBC Films series. It also beat CNN in terms of total weekly viewers during its six-week run, and was Peacock’s most viewed MSNBC original in over two years. Hispanic viewers made up 13% of the audience of “Leguizamo Does America.”

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to go deeper into America and keep exploring Latin excellence and go to the source of our happiness!” Leguizamo said. “More Latin legends dinners, more eating and laughter!”

“The team behind ‘Leguizamo Does America’ created an illuminating series that is as savvy and clever as it is savory and colorful — told through the lens of one of the most iconic voices of the Latino community,” said Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC. “This show proves once again that there is an audience for diverse stories, and we are so excited MSNBC is its home for another season.”

“It’s been such an honor and pleasure to create, develop and produce this series with a partner as talented, brilliant and passionate as John Leguizamo,” said Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios. “We’re especially proud to help put a spotlight on the Latino community’s rich culture and significant contributions to this country, working with a predominantly Latino editorial and production staff. We had an exciting first season with MSNBC Films, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them again on season 2.”

“Leguizamo Does America” hails from MSNBC Films and NBC News Studios. Ben De Jesus serves as director.