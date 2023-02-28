Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart 2’ Trailer Offers First Looks at John Cena’s Character (TV News Roundup)

Kevin Hart is back with a thirst for fame in the official trailer for “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” which the Roku Channel dropped today.

Hart plays a fictional version of himself in the comedy series, which follows his quest to become a renowned star of action films. When Season 2 kicks off, Hart is attempting to establish a reputation as the greatest action star of all time by developing an avant-garde unscripted feature. But his plans are soon foiled when an enemy from his past intervenes.

The new trailer previews what’s to come, along with a first look at series newcomer John Cena’s character. Cena plays a Hollywood stuntman who goes by the moniker “Mr. 206,” and is introduced to viewers holding a crossbow. The grizzly performer changes his tune once he sees Hart, immediately asking, “How do you like your tea?”

Other new additions to the Season 2 cast include actors Ben Schwartz and Paula Bell, while Nathalie Emmanuel is set to reprise her role as Jordan King. Eric Appell is returning to the director’s chair along with co-creator Tripper Clancy as a writer.

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter” will be available for streaming March 31 on the Roku Channel. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV News:

TRAILERS

Prime Video dropped the official teaser trailer today for “Dead Ringers,” an upcoming limited series based on David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name.

Set to Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the teaser opens with an eerie wide shot of the Mantle twins, garbed in matching red gowns. The camera slowly zooms in to reveal chilling details, like streaks of blood covering one of the twins’ faces.

The psychological thriller features Rachel Weisz in the lead roles of twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who become embroiled in medical malpractice as a result of performing operations on infertile women.

Weisz is also an executive producer on the show alongside showrunner Alice Birch (“Succession,” “Normal People”). Sean Durkin directed the first two episodes as well as the finale. Other additions to the directing team include Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans and Lauren Wolkstein.

All six episodes will be available for streaming April 21 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below.

*

The official trailer for Showtime’s “Waco: The Aftermath” was released Tuesday in recognition of the 30th anniversary of when the Waco siege commenced. The historic event was a bloody 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas between government agents and a religious group resulting in 80 fatalities.

“Waco: The Aftermath” comes as a follow-up to the Paramount miniseries “Waco,” which reenacted the 1993 tragedy with stars such as Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Andrea Riseborough, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin, Shea Whigham, Julia Garner and more. The sequel series documents the fallout of the siege, from the personal hardships faced by survivors to the rise of terrorism.

“I feel this undercurrent of rage in America,” Shannon says in the opening moments of the trailer, foreshadowing the onslaught of violence about to unfold. “It’s trying to ignite civil war.

Wigham and Annika Marks will reprise their original roles in the upcoming series, joined by a fresh cast that includes Michael vincent Berry, Alex Breaux, Michael Cassidy, Gary Cole, Nicholas Kolev, Michael Luwoye, Kieran Mulcare, Kali Rocha and Sasheer Zamata.

Creators Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle are returning to the series as showrunners, directors and executive producers. Shannon and Kitsch are also executive producers on the project, along with Andrew Gettens, Lauren Mackenzie, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ron Burkle and Gary Barber.

All five episodes of “Waco: The Aftermath” will be available for streaming April 14 and will air live on Showtime April 16 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

INITIATIVES

Allen Media Group’s (AMG) TheGrio is calling for nominations for its TheGrio Heroes initiative. From March 1 to May 1, the news and entertainment media platform will take nominations on its website for everyday heroes who better the community, leading through service and finding solutions.

“Black people are central to the fabric of American culture,” said Geraldine Moriba, SVP news, entertainment and empowerment at TheGrio in a statement. “We are honoring people who uplift, support and build the Black community by moving us forward.”

TheGrio will go through the first round of nominations, with an editorial committee choosing the top 20, and the public narrowing it down to 10. Whoever gets the most votes will be announced this summer as the inaugural TheGrio Hero.

“We are excited to bring TheGrio Heroes initiative for public participation as we continue to elevate the TheGrio brand globally,” said AMG founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen in a statement. “TheGrio is about amplifying and celebrating excellence every day and everywhere.”

PROGRAMMING

Women of Wrestling (WOW) announced two documentary specials that will air in March on Pluto TV’s Fight channel.

“My Road to WOW – The Secrets of the Superheroes” will provide a behind-the-scenes view of WOW’s roster, showing the fighters’ backstories and inspirations. See It Now Studios produced the special with Triage Entertainment.

The second documentary, “The Origin of WOW – Women of Wrestling,” shows the evolution of women’s wrestling from a sideshow act to GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) in the 1980s to WOW in the present. The special will include GLOW and WOW founder David McLane, trainer Selina Majors and WOW executive producer AJ Mendez. Fishbowl Worldwide Media produced the TV special.

WOW also announced that the newest season of “WOW – Women of Wrestling” will air on Wednesdays on PlutoTV starting with its first two episodes March 1. New episodes will continue their local station premieres during weekend timeslots. The series and documentary specials are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

*

NFL star Tre Boston and his wife Cierra will host “Fast: Home Rescue” starting June 18, The Weather Channel announced today.

The series illustrates the stories of families impacted by natural disasters and severe weather, rebuilding their homes in five days. The show will feature nonprofit organization “Rebuilding Together” that aids communities impacted by natural disasters. The two hosts own and operate their own nonprofit called Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation that supports underserved youths.

Fight or Flight Studios produced the series with Rob Hill, Noah Mark and Sam Wasserman executive producing and Noah Mark as showrunner. Episodes will broadcast on The Weather Channel’s connected TV app, which can be found on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung and Xfinity Flex.

RATINGS

Jimmy Fallon took a surprising win in last week’s late-night TV race, seeing as he was in reruns at the time. For the week of Feb. 20-24, “The Tonight Show” repeats on NBC actually bested new episodes of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC in Nielsen returns. “The Tonight Show” averaged a 0.21 rating among adults in the 18-49 demographic compared to “The Late Show” originals with a 0.15 and “Kimmel” originals with a 0.16.

DEVELOPMENT

Production has commenced for the eighth and final episode of HBO Max’s “How to Be a Bookie,” an upcoming comedy series written by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay.

Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“Green Book,” “The Irishman”) stars in the lead role as a long-time bookie who struggles to remain afloat as sports gambling becomes legalized. Maniscalco is joined by fellow cast members Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Maxim Swinton.

“How to Be a Bookie” is being produced by Warner Bros. Television and will premiere on HBO Max in 2023. Lorre, Bakay and Maniscalco are all executive producers on the project, along with Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant, who also directed multiple episodes from the season. Lorre took the director’s chair for the series’ pilot episode.