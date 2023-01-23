Longtime PR Exec Joe Schlosser Exits Endemol Shine/Banijay, Opens New Communications Shingle

Joe Schlosser is exiting Endemol Shine North America/Banijay Americas after nearly 11 years heading up communications for the production company. As part of the transition, Schlosser will continue to consult for Banijay Americas and also handle communications for Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray Productions, as he explores opening his own shingle.

That means Schlosser will continue to help communications efforts for Endemol Shine/Banijay in collaboration with Jaycee Medina, who continues internally with the company.

Schlosser is a well-liked and respected figure who had served as exec VP of communications for Banijay Americas since October 2021. That meant Schlosser handled corporate, consumer and internal communications for Banijay’s North America and Latin America operations, and also led talent relations, awards and events coordination.

Schlosser’s comms oversight have included Banijay labels Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment and Steven David Entertainment, as well as Endemol Shine Latino, the company’s Spanish-language sales and development arm for Latin America. Publicity efforts under Schlosser have included series including “Big Brother,” “MasterChef,” “Lego Masters,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Below Deck” and “The Real World Homecoming.”

“I’ve been really fortunate, having worked with so many of the top people in our business here in the US and across our studios and offices globally for the last decade plus,” Schlosser said. “And I’m thankful for the friendships that I’ll take with me into this next chapter.”

Schlosser first joined the company in 2012 as senior VP of communications for Shine America. Before that, he spent ten years with NBCUniversal, including as senior VP at NBC Entertainment Television Publicity; and senior VP of communications for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

Schlosser began his career as a journalist, working his way up to Los Angeles bureau chief at Broadcasting & Cable. He then switched to the other side, first as VP and head of communications for Hallmark Channel.

Besides his day job, Schlosser has taught the UCLA Extension course “Working with the Media.” He’s a USC and Columbia University grad.