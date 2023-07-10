Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News As Senior Business, Technology Correspondent

Jo Ling Kent is jumping to CBS News after spending the last several years with rival NBC News.

Kent will join CBS News as its senior business and technology correspondent, and will start reporting for all CBS News programs and venues later this summer. She is expected to cover everything from global economics to personal finance and consumer trends to the Federal Reserve and the World Bank.

“Jo Ling has reported on artificial intelligence’s impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain,” saidNeeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS News and Stations, in a prepared statement. “She’s also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon’s warehouses and Facebook’s impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team.”

Kent joins CBS News after six years as the business and tech correspondent for all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, where her reporting earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and three Emmy nominations.

“I’m excited and honored to join the legendary team of journalists at CBS News,” said Kent, in a statement. “With the world changing faster than ever, there’s no better place than CBS News for original reporting and compelling storytelling on the most transformative tech, business and economic issues of our time.”

Before joining NBC>, Kent covered major tech companies and startups as a correspondent and podcast host for the Fox Business Network. Earlier, she was an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut, where she was part of the news team that earned a Peabody for coverage of the Sandy Hook school shooting. She also covered the 2012 presidential race as a campaign embed reporter for NBC News.

She began her career in Beijing, China as a digital reporter in ABC News’ Beijing bureau and then as an associate producer at CNN.

Kent speaks Mandarin and was a US Fulbright Scholar to China, focused on women’s access to legal aid.