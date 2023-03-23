Jimmy O. Yang Sets Second Amazon Standup Comedy Special, ‘Guess How Much?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jimmy O. Yang and Amazon are back in the funny business: The “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love Hard” and “Silicon Valley” star has lined up his second standup comedy special with streamer Prime Video, titled “Guess How Much?”

Set to launch May 2, the event is a followup to Yang’s first Amazon comedy special, “Good Deal,” which launched in August 2020. In his new standup engagement, Yang will poke fun at “love languages, loser friends, and negotiating with his Asian parents,” per Prime Video.

Yang isn’t the only one bringing new laughs to Amazon this spring: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star and “Mad TV” alum Alex Borstein will launch her first Prime Video special, “Corsets & Clown Suits,” April 18.

Aside from his memorable parts in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Netflix’s “Love Hard” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” Yang is best known as the author of “How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents,” which chronicles his journey from life as a young Chinese immigrant to becoming a comedian and actor.

Yang also co-founded the production company Crab Club, Inc.

Most recently, Yang starred alongside Steve Carell and John Malkovich in the now-ended Netflix comedy “Space Force.” He is currently filming the Taika Waititi-directed Hulu series “Interior Chinatown,” in which he has the leading role.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang moved to Los Angeles when he was 13 years old. He made his TV debut on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” and his first late-night stand-up appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show.”

He is repped by Artists First and CAA.