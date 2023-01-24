Jimmy Kimmel to Executive Produce Vice TV Series Based on ‘Super70sSports’ Twitter Feed

Vice TV has ordered the series “Super Maximum Retro Show,” from Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America. The series, which is based on the Super70sSports viral Twitter feed, launches on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ricky Cobb is behind the Twitter account, while comedian Chris Distefano will host. The show will include videos, photos, ads and games from the pre-Internet era and focus on things that would have gone viral had the web existed back then. A group of guest panelists will join in and comment, as well as share their memories from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Among the panelists lined up: Hasan Minaj, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Redd, Matteo Lane, Judy Gold, Chris Gethard, Adam Pally and others.

“I love Ricky Cobb’s Super70sSports Twitter feed and Chris DiStefano is one of my favorite comics,” Kimmel said in a statement. “I cannot wait for ‘the youngs’ to see how ridiculous everything was when I was growing up.”

Kimmel, Distefano, Scott Lonker, Ryan Ling, Ricky Cobb and Tim Cohen-Laurie are the executive producers alongside Bryan Terry, Peter Gaffney and Catherine Whyte for Vice TV.

“I love hosting this show. Getting to make fun of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It’s awesome – I feel like my dad,” said Distefano, whose credits include TruTV’s “Backyard Barn Wars,” as well as the Netflix stand-up special “Speshy Weshy.”

The series will be distributed worldwide by Vice Distribution.

“Hold on, putting down my Garbage Pail Kids collection and lowering the volume off the 8-track,” Vice Media Group global TV prexy Morgan Hertzan said in a statement. “Now that that’s done, bringing to life Ricky Cobb’s incredible Twitter feed alongside Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America has been an incredibly fun and nostalgic experience and we are excited for the audience to travel back with ‘The Super Maximum Retro Show.’”

Here’s a promo for the new series: