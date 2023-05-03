×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Paramount+ Takes Over Bryant Park’s Monday Night Screening Series in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, NBC to Pay ‘Tonight, ‘Late Night’ Staff Partial Wages During Early Weeks of Writers Strike

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1030 -- Pictured: (l-r) on March 14, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

NBC, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers intend to pay staffers of the network’s “Tonight” and “Late Night” shows three weeks’ of wages while the programs are sidelined due to the writers strike, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NBC plans to pay two weeks of salary to staffers while each late-night host will pay a third week out of their own pockets, according to this person. Healthcare for the shows’ employees will be paid through September. Staffers were informed Wednesday morning during production calls, this person says, with Fallon taking part personally to discuss the matter with his staff.

More to come….

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad