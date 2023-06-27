Jim Gaffigan Announces Comedy Special, ‘Dark Pale,’ on Amazon Prime (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Gaffigan will debut his next Amazon Original comedy special, “Dark Pale,” on Prime Video on July 25.

“Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale” is Gaffigan’s 10th comedy special, which will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories.

“Sometimes when people find out I have five kids, they think I’m good at parenting,” Gaffigan quips in the trailer for “Dark Pale. “Which is kind of like assuming people with lots of cats are not crazy.”

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer who is known for his stand-up specials and roles in movies such as “Chappaquiddick,” “American Dreamer” and “Troop Zero.” As recently announced, he is set to embark on a five-city arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld this fall ahead of his Barely Alive Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 25 in Las Vegas.

Gaffigan has earned critical acclaim for his stand-up specials including 2006’s “Beyond the Pale” and 2009’s “King Baby.”

He most recently starred as Cameron Edwin in the sci-fi drama “Linoleum” and Mr. Smee in Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy,” opposite Jude Law’s Captain Hook. Gaffigan also appeared in “Susie Searches,” which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year and will be released in theaters this summer.

Gaffigan will be seen next in Steven Soderbergh’s limited series “Full Circle” on Max, and Netflix’s “Unfrosted” alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant.

Gaffigan, Jeannie Gaffigan, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson and Alex Murray serve as executive producers on “Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale.” Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics produced the special.

Watch the official trailer for the special below.