Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Amazon Freevee

The scripted pilot based on Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir “Open Book” is not moving forward at Amazon Freevee, Variety has confirmed. Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s period comedy “Western” has also been scrapped, though both potential series are now being shopped elsewhere.

The pilot for “Open Book” was ordered by Amazon Freevee back in October, with Tom Kapinos set to write and executive produce and Adam Bernstein on board as a director and executive producer. Katelyn Tarver would play Sadie Sparrow, a young singer based on Simpson, while John Stamos was cast as her older songwriter, Butch. Over time, the two would develop a connection that went beyond music.

Simpson was set to executive produce the project, along with Patrick Moran for his PKM Productions and Amazon Studios. Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch were also on board as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Lord and Miller’s “Western” was set to star “Pen15’s” Anna Konkle as Polly, “a young high-society woman from Philadelphia who travels out west on a desperate quest for a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy,” according to the pilot’s logline. “Now stranded in 1866 Montana, Polly, along with the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in this ever-changing new world, confronting and defying all expectations society has of them along the way.”

“Western” was set to be written by Michelle Morgan, who would also executive produce along with Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Lucy Kitada. Tony Yacenda was on board to direct in addition to executive produce.