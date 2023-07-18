Jesse Watters’ Mom Gives Fox News Host Advice During First Show in Tucker Carlson’s Slot: ‘Do Not Tumble Into Any Conspiracy Rabbit Holes’

During Jesse Watters’ first show in Tucker Carlson’s coveted 8 p.m. slot on Fox News, his mom called in with some sage advice, telling the host: “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes.”

As the show came to an end, Watters took a call from his Democrat mom, who said: “I have enjoyed the show. I want to say congratulations, honeybun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard. Now, let’s aim to have you keep your job.”

Carlson, the most-watched primetime host on Fox News, had been known to stoke conspiracy theories, especially in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 insurrection. In April, it was announced that Carlson had exited Fox News just days after parent company Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million in a settlement to Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case in which they were accused of questioning the company’s role in the outcome of the election. Carlson was expected to testify should the case have continued. In late June, it was announced that Watters, who previously had his show at 7 p.m., would take over Carlson’s time slot.

Watters’ mom’s advice seemed to hint at Carlson’s departure during the segment, as she said, “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits. OK?”

She continued, “In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful… Use your voice responsibility to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden-bashing and the laptop is old, perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies, and talk about that.”

She also suggested that Watters convince former president Donald Trump to return to television, instead of running for re-election next year.

“I want you to seek solutions versus fanning the flames. You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television,” she said. “Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat, and I’m sure his ratings would soar. Although never as high, my darling, as yours on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.'”

Watch the full segment below.