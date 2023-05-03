Jerry Jones Docuseries in Development at Skydance Media

A docuseries about Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys franchise is in the works from Skydance Sports and NFL Films.

Featuring some of NFL Films’ archived never-before-seen content, the series will chronicle the Cowboys owner, president, and general manger’s rise from the son of an Arkansas community store owner to becoming one of the most renowned leaders in sports. Additionally, the documentary will highlight several of the household names who partnered with Jones along the way, including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Head Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, Rupert Murdoch, and Phil Knight.

When Jones first purchased the organization in 1989, the team was coming off a 13-loss season and was losing in excess of $1 million a month. He’s credited with transforming the franchise and leading a historic set of players and coaches to three NFL titles in the 1990s which ultimately cemented his name as a global sports business legend.

The series marks the first project from the newly-formed joint venture between Skydance Media and the NFL to create a premier sports-content studio.

“We are incredibly excited to create a thrilling ride through one of the most memorable and high-powered turnarounds in football history. Launching this first series with Skydance Sports marks a momentous occasion for our partnership as we build the premiere sports studio of the future. NFL Films coined the term ‘America’s Team,’ so having this first project be about the biggest brand in all of sports is perfectly fitting,” said Ross Ketover, senior executive at NFL Films.

Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer added: “It’s a true honor to be the first to partner with Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this very special and deeply personal project. Sharing my father’s journey and his passion for the game, while presenting it in partnership with this talented and accomplished group will take sports fans, fans of business, families, and everyone watching on an adventure like none other.”

“Jerry Jones is an incomparable figure. With the Dallas Cowboys, he has built the world’s most valuable sports franchise and has undeniably transformed both modern football and the sports business at-large. It is an honor to commemorate his journey and that of his dynasty by partnering with the Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys organization, and NFL Films to bring this uniquely American story to life,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and COO of Skydance.

David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach will executive produce for Skydance Sports with Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Brian Rolapp and Hans Schroeder executive producing for NFL Films. Charlotte Jones will executive produce for the Jones family and Cowboys. John Skipper will also serve as an executive producer on the project.