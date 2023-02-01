Jerrod Carmichael Comedy-Documentary Series Ordered by HBO

HBO has given a series order to a documentary program starring and executive produced by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The project, which is currently untitled, follows Carmichael’s day-to-day life, exploring the comic’s relationships with his family, friends and strangers, all in “his quest for love, sex and connection,” as the logline describes.

Ari Katcher and Eli Despres executive produce alongside Carmichael, while Katcher will serve as director. Susie Fox also serves as executive producer for Range Media Partners, as will Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films.

Carmichael currently has an overall deal with HBO. His most recent stand-up special, titled “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuted on the network in 2022. In the televised set, the comedian officially came out as gay. “Rothaniel” won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming at HBO, said in a statement accompanying the network’s announcement of the series order. “‘Rothaniel’ resonated with audiences in such a profound way and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format.”

Carmichael first debuted on HBO in 2014 with his stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store.” He followed that up with “Jerrod Carmichael: 8” in 2017. His two-part video diary, “Home Videos” and “Sermon on the Mount,” later premiered on the network in 2019.

At the beginning of the year, Carmichael served as the host of the Golden Globe Awards.