Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date, New Trailer: ‘It’s a Driving Force in My Recovery’

Jeremy Renner’s vehicle-renovation show “Rennervations” motors on to Disney+ next month. And the actor says “Rennervations” has become a “driving force” in his recovery from a serious snow plow accident.

All four episodes of “Rennervations” will drop exclusively on Disney+ on April 12. (Watch the official trailer below.) In the series, the actor — who famously plays Marvel superhero Hawkeye — teams with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and reimagine them as “mind-blowing creations” that serve kids in communities around the world.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said in a statement. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.”

Renner added, “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

On Jan. 1, Renner was critically injured in a snow plow accident near his home in Reno, Nev., that left him hospitalized. The actor later revealed he broke 30 bones in the accident.

“Rennervations” follows Renner as he travels the globe with his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an “all-star build crew.” They identify decommissioned vehicles and refurbish them for new uses — turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Along the way, Renner meets up with different celebrity guests, including actor-producer Anthony Mackie (Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), actor-entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), actor-producer Anil Kapoor (“Mission Impossible,” “Slumdog Millionaire”) and singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra (“Encanto”). Each of the guest stars join Renner to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

The series is set in four locations: Renner’s hometown of Reno; Chicago; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Renner and Millikin meet with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. They then use what they learned to “build something incredible that will have a big impact,” according to Disney+.

The “Rennervations” team includes Millikin; lead mechanic Corey Wardleigh; lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park; and the build crew of Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.

“Rennervations” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. Executive producers are Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is VP, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is VP, unscripted.

Watch the trailer for “Rennervations”: