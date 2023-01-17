Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From ‘Mayor of Kingston’ Poster After Accident

Paramount+ has switched out the key art for the upcoming second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” after Jeremy Renner’s recent snowplow accident.

Renner, who stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” as Mike McLusky, was pictured with a bloodied face in the original promotional image for the season, which you can see below. That image was released in December, weeks before before Renner’s injury — after which the actor posted a picture on Instagram with bruises on his face. In the new key art, above, all visible injuries have been removed.

Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in Washoe County, Nev. on Jan. 1 while using a snowplow to help a stranded family member who was stuck in the snow in Renner’s car. According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, after Renner towed the car out of the snow and stepped out of the snowplow, it began to roll, and he was run over while attempting to reenter the driver’s seat.

After two surgeries and time spent in an intensive care unit, the actor confirmed that he was out of the hospital via Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he was in recovery and had watched the first episode of Season 2 at home with his family.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

