Jerah Milligan Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Jerah Milligan has signed with CAA for representation.

A multi-hyphenate creative artist, Milligan co-created and starred in Netflix’s “Astronomy Club,” which was executive produced by Kenya Barris and Dan Powell, and co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in an original presentation of “Sherlock Homies” for HBO Max.

As a director, he recently directed the sketch segments of Yvonne Orji’s latest HBO Special “A Whole Me.” Milligan’s short film “Mahogany Drive,” which he directed and co-wrote, was recently screened at the Slamdance Film Festival. His additional directing credits include Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.” Milligan is a product of Viacom’s Viewfinder: Emerging Directors Program.

On screen, his acting credits include Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” “Broad City,” “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “The Detour.” Most recently, he appeared in Apple TV+’s “Helpsters” as Cheerleader Chadwick. He has also produced shows for MTV, the CW, MTV2, VH1, and Spike TV.

He’s also the co-host of the podcast “Black Men Can’t Jump [In Hollywood]” on Forever Dog Network – which focuses on different cultural perspectives in film.

Milligan was profiled alongside Astronomy Club members Jonathan Braylock, Keisha Zollar, Caroline Martin, James III, Monique Moses, Raymond Cordova and Shawtane Bowen for Variety’s Comedy Impact Report in 2019. “There’s a cultural revolution happening right now where more women and people of color are getting the chance to tell stories based on their own experiences,” Milligan said at the time.

He continues to be represented by Odenkirk Provissiero and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.