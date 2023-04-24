Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles Move First-Look TV Deal to Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, and their production company Chaos Machine are entering a first-look TV deal at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Ackles and Chaos Machine were previously under a first-look deal at Warner Bros. Television. It was reported in October 2022 that they had extended the WBTV deal for another two years, but they have now exited that deal for Amazon.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the Ackles and WBTV parted ways on good terms and any projects Chaos Machine had in development with their now former studio home remain in the works. The WBTV deal was solely a producing deal, while the Amazon deal covers both acting and producing.

The new deal marks an extension of the relationship between Jensen and Amazon, as he previously starred in Season 3 of the streamer’s hit series “The Boys” as Soldier Boy.

“We are thrilled to begin this journey with the incredibly smart and creative team at Amazon,” the Ackles said. “We loved being part of the Amazon family with ‘The Boys’ and look forward to our continued relationship as we develop exciting and interesting projects together.”

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Jensen beyond his brilliant performance as Soldier Boy on ‘The Boys,’” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “Jensen is a multi-talented performer and producer and we can’t wait to see what he, Danneel, and Chaos Machine come up with next.”

The Ackles formed Chaos Machine in 2020. Most recently, the company produced The CW series “The Winchesters,” which acts as a prequel to the hit drama series “Supernatural,” in which Jensen starred throughout the show’s 15-season run. He also serves as the narrator on “The Winchesters,” which is currently airing its first season. As an actor, Jensen’s recent roles besides “The Boys” include the ABC series “Big Sky,” which he joined during the show’s third season.



Chaos Machine, Jensen Ackles, and Danneel Ackles are repped by Gersh, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, and Narrative.