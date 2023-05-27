Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ Season 18 Returns With Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, Katherine Heigl and More

Variety’s Actors on Actors series returns featuring the biggest stars in this year’s TV Emmys race for Season 18. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday January 15th starting at 8:00 pm, followed by encores on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.

Variety’s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on June 7th and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, June 6th on Variety.com and its social media channels.

This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup includes:

Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”) with Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) with Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”) with Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) with Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) with Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) with Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) with Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”) with Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”) with Hayden Christensen (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”)

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”) with Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) with Jennifer Garner (“The Last Thing He Told Me”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”) with Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”) with Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for best entertainment programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.

About Variety

Now celebrating its 117th year anniversary, Variety is the leading and most trusted voice of the entertainment industry. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry’s most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety’s multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded content, events and summits.

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal is a donor-supported community institution that is a part of Public Media Group of Southern California, the flagship PBS station formed by the merger of PBS SoCal and KCETLink Media Group. PBS SoCal delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and entertain – over the air, online, in the community and in the classroom. We offer the full slate of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE, Independent Lens, a broad library of documentary films including works from Ken Burns; and educational PBS KIDS programs including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Curious George. PBS programming is available to stream on the FREE PBS App on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Chromecast.