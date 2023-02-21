MSNBC to Launch New Sunday Program Led by Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is about to test whether MSNBC viewers are ready to embrace another political aide who hopes to make a jump from the White House to their house.

MSNBC plans to launch “Inside With Jen Psaki,” a new program led by the former White House Press Secretary, on Sundays at noon, starting on March 19. The program will stream on the NBCUniversal Peacock hub a day later. Psaki is also developing “a new original streaming and social show, both set to launch this spring,” MSNB said in a statement Monday. Psaki’s program will replace an hour long anchored by weekend veteran Alex Witt, who will continue to hold forth Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Sundays between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In “Inside,” Psaki will use her inside knowlege of how public policy discussions are shaped to break down big issues. She will also devote a new recurring segment, “Weekend Routine,” to coverage of the lives of notable lawmakers and thought leaders, shadowing the subject of her report as that person moves through their regular activities.

More to come….