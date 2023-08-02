Jeffrey Goldberg Named Moderator of PBS’ ‘Washington Week,’ ‘The Atlantic’ Joins as Production Partner

“Washington Week,” one of the nation’s most durable weekly news panel programs, is getting a new moderator, and, at the same time, a little financial aid.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of “The Atlantic,” a media outlet devoted to analysis and long-form journalism, will become the PBS program’s new on-air leader, while “The Atlantic” will join the public broadcaster as a producer of the program. Goldberg’s tenure is slate to kick off August 11.

The show has been without a permanent moderator since Yamiche Alcindor exited the role in February of this year. Over the years, journalists including Gwen Ifill, Robert Costa, Ken Bode and Robert MacNeill have led the program.

“With this partnership, ‘Washington Week’ will remain the premier destination for viewers in search of astute analysis of the most important political and policy issues facing our nation. We are especially pleased to welcome Jeffery Goldberg as moderator, bringing a wealth of experience and credibility to this important role,” said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS, in a statement.” At a time when our nation is in desperate need of thoughtful, respectful discussions that bridge political divides, we are very proud to continue to build on the legacy of ‘Washington Week.’”

“The Atlantic” is majority-controlled by Emerson Collective, an investment vehicle founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, who has sought to back media ventures that provide premium journalism.

The new partnership is unveiled just as many news organizations are preparing to cover the run-up to the 2024 presidential election — an event that often draws new viewership and helps spark ratings.

Semafor previously reported that Goldberg was in talks for the moderator role at “Washington Week.”