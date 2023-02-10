Jeff Ballard, Longtime Publicist for Charlie Sheen, Dies at 64

Publicity executive Jeffrey Ballard, who represented Charlie Sheen for many years through his company Jeff Ballard PR, died Jan. 30 in Santa Monica after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 64.

His death was confirmed by his friend Brad Bessey.

Charlie Sheen said in a statement, “As my publicist of 37 years, it’s no secret that he had his work cut out for him. He met every challenge head on with class and patience. As my dear friend of 40 years, he was equally loyal and generous to a fault. Safe travels JB, you are sorely missed, now and forever.”

Ballard got his start in Hollywood while still a teenager, crashing the set of “Eight is Enough” as a high school journalism student and signing his first two clients — the show’s stars Adam Rich and Dick Van Patten.

He was dubbed the “boy publicist to the stars,” and opened Jeff Ballard P.R. in 1982. In addition to Sheen, he went on to represent numerous stars associated during the Brat Pack generation of the 1980s, including Johnny Depp, Rob Lowe, Christopher Atkins, Willie Aames, Matthew Perry, Paula Abdul and may others. He worked with Charlie Sheen during his Oscar campaigns for “Platoon” and “Wall Street,” as well as working with his father Martin Sheen.

Among the other stars he repped were Zac Efron, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Jared Leto, Betty Buckley, Cary Elwes and Rob Gronkowski.

He also helped shape Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” anti-drug initiative, spending time with the First Lady in the White House to help craft her message.

Longtime friend Lori Loughlin said, “Jeff was a great friend and could always lift your spirits with his wicked sense of humor, which he maintained even in his darkest hours. Jeff was thankful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way and the opportunities that were afforded to him. I miss him very much.”

Paula Abdul posted on Instagram, “There are no words to describe the very special friendship that Jeff and I have had over the last four decades. We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that lasted from my Laker Girls days to present day. We worked together, played together, and knew we were always there for each other. The word love hardly describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I’ve had for all he has soldiered through, but I truly loved him so much. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is over now, and my prayer is that he rests in peace for all eternity.”

Until the end of his life, he remained involved with Jeff Ballard PR, working with two dozen active clients.