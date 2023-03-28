Jeannette Walls’ Historical Fiction Novel ‘Hang the Moon’ Gets Adaptation From Tomorrow Studios

Tomorrow Studios has acquired adaptations rights to Jeannette Walls’ acclaimed novel “Hang the Moon,” and will develop it as a TV series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The novel tells the story of Sallie Kincaid, daughter of the distinguished Duke Kincaid. After an accident with her stepbrother in years past, Sallie becomes an outcast in her small Appalachian Mountains community. Nine years later, Sallie makes it her mission to regain her position amongst her family, where she quickly is met with thick conflict.

Boo Killebrew, whose credits include Tomorrow Studios-produced series “Physical” for Apple TV+, is set to write the television adaptation. Walls, Killebrew, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner will serve as executive producers.

“As soon as we started reading the book, we knew it would make an incredible television series,” said Tomorrow Studios CEO/partner Marty Adelstein and president Becky Clements in a joint statement. “We are appreciative that Jeannette entrusts us with her story and that Boo is as excited as we are to adapt the story for TV.”

“Hang the Moon” made its debut on March 27, and has already been named one of the most anticipated books of 2023 by Oprah Daily, Elle and LitHub. The novel was praised as “a stunner” by Publishers Weekly ahead of its release.

A former gossip columnist for MSNBC.com, Walls’ work has drawn acclaim including her memoir, “The Glass Castle.” That book made the New York Times bestseller list in addition to her novels “The Silver Star” and “Half Broke Horses.”

Walls is repped by WME while Killebrew is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.