‘Hacks’ Pauses Season 3 Production as Jean Smart Recovers From Heart Procedure

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks” has paused as star Jean Smart recovers from a heart procedure. Smart revealed on Thursday that she had successfully undergone the procedure and was doing well.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Smart wrote on her Instagram account. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!”

In a joint statement, HBO Max and Universal Television (which produces “Hacks”) gave their support to the star: ” We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”

“Hacks” season 3 has been shooting this winter, for a premiere date later this year. (It won’t be in contention at the Emmys this year, as it will likely miss the May 31 eligibility cutoff.)

Smart won the lead actress in a comedy Emmy in 2021 and 2022 for “Hacks.” She also won a Globe and a SAG Award for the role, and is nominated again this year at SAG, which takes place this weekend.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” stars Smart as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who has spent years performing at a residency in Las Vegas. Einbinder stars as Ava Daniels, an aspiring comedy writer who, after being cancelled for an off-color tweet, finds herself working as a writer for Vance. Although the two clash frequently, they slowly grow to understand each other and team up to help each other improve as comedians.

Aside from Einbinder and Smart, “Hacks” also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s chief operating officer Marcus, with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly and Megan Stalter in notable recurring roles.

Here is Smart’s post on Instagram: