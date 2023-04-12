‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alumni Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to Give Their ‘Unfiltered Perspective’ on #Scandoval Drama on Peacock ‘Watch With’ Episodes

Just when it seemed like the plethora of drama surrounding Season 10 of the Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules” couldn’t get any more robust, fans have been proven wrong once again: “Vanderpump Rules” alumni Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially returning to the Bravo universe with exclusive “Watch With” specials on Peacock.

TMZ first reported that “Vanderpump Rules” stars and real-life couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after Sandoval’s affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss. Since that March 3 report, all eyes have been on the reality TV show based around Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants in West Hollywood, with ratings soaring higher than ever.

Amid the drama — aka the #Scandoval — Bravo has reprised its “Watch With” series for Taylor and Carwright’s infamous return. The two former cast members will sit down during the currently airing 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” and provide commentary for the April 13, 20 and 27 episodes on Peacock.

The news comes after the married couple’s Mar. 22 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” where Taylor gave his unfiltered perspective on #Scandoval.

As one of the most polarizing stars to come out of Bravo, it came as no surprise when Taylor was fired from the series in December 2020. After old tweets of Taylor’s resurfaced of him alleging that Faith Stowers, a former Black “Vanderpump Rules” cast member, committed crimes, his and Cartwright’s contracts weren’t renewed for the show’s ninth season.

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream next day on Peacock. All 10 seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” can be streamed on Peacock.