Jason Momoa Joins Discovery Channel’s Shark Week as Master of Ceremonies

Jason Momoa will lead Discovery Channel’s Shark Week as it returns for its 35th year, as the master of ceremonies. The network shared the announcement as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront’s appearance on Wednesday.

“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” said Momoa. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Over the course of Shark Week, Momoa will set up the jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle. WBD promises that fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery’s dedicated science and research field teams.

After the premiere of Shark Week, Momoa will next be seen in DC’s “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will premiere in theaters on December 20.

The news comes at the same time as WBD’s announcement revealing a “Joe Schmo” revival series set for TBS.

“When The Joe Schmo Show launched 20 years ago, it was ahead of its time,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming. “In rebooting this classic for a modern, savvy audience, it gives us the opportunity to comment on the often absurd and hilarious tropes of reality television in ways our viewers will love.”

MTV Entertainment Studios and Fly on the Wall produced “The Joe Schmo Show” for TBS with original creators, Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool)